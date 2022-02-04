Sponsored: This stellar offer includes overnight stay, in-room breakfast, 4-course meal for two, and evenings spent under the stars…

Whisk your loved one away to a romantic island escape at Caesars Palace Dubai, with luxurious rooms and suites overlooking scenic island views, intimate relaxation its pristine private beach, world-class dining experiences and royal pampering at Qua Spa. Caesars Palace Dubai is the ideal destination for a blissful retreat and a special weekend of love.

Book your special Valentine’s Day Staycation for either February 11, 12, 13 or 14, and enjoy an overnight stay, a romantic four-course dinner for two, a welcome drink, late 4pm checkout and a night spent against stunning Ain Dubai views on the beach or by the pool with live music, dessert and drinks.

Check-into an indulgently comfortable stay in a romantically styled, chic and modern room or suite. Savour a romantic 4-course dinner with bubbles on arrival at a choice of venues from Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Cleo’s Table or Zhen Wei.

End the night snuggled up at Neptune Beach with live music, warm, Caribbean-inspired, spiced cocktails and spectacular Ain Dubai views. Or, unwind at Venus Pool Lounge with timeless Italian cocktails paired with wild strawberry and chocolate pizzetta, surrounded by views of Ain Dubai and the city’s glittering skyline and lounge DJ music to set the mood.

There are plenty of beautiful (and comfortable) rooms and suites to suit any budget. The Valentine’s package, which also includes breakfast in bed, with the Julius Room is Dhs3500 for two people; the Palace Room is Dhs3850 for two, the Julius Suite is Dhs5500 for two; and the Palace Suite is Dhs8500 for two.

In the morning, wake up to a cozy in-room breakfast for two and make the most of late check-out at 4pm with intimate relaxation by the pool or the private beach.

Of course, whilst you’re staying at Caesars Palace Dubai, you can enjoy a host of amenities, from sunning it up at the pool and beach, using the state-of-the-art gym or relaxing with a luxurious treatment at the stunning spa.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Valentine’s staycation available 11 to 14 February, priced from Dhs3500 for two. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com/valentines-day

Images: Provided