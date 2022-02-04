The cool UAE landmarks dominated the ‘Gram this week in UAE…

From Burj Khalifa to snapshots of Old Dubai and nature shots, we loved picking out this week’s ‘Photo of the week’.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to see? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabitag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Stunning Burj Khalifa

Cool skyline shot

The future is now

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai_UAE_Photos (@naikmiran)

Cool Dubai draped in purple

Dubai Fountains

The Burj Khalifa laser show

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George Mathew – Dubai (@mat_gec)

A bit of Old and New Dubai

Print this on a postcard

Al Qudra Cycling Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Threcy Mathew (@threcyframes)

Cool Dubai Marina

Great angle of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Shuweihat Island

Jubail Mangrove Park at sunset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oussama Merabtene (@oussy5)

Images: Instagram  