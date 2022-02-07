Sponsored: Dog-friendly dinners in stunning open air settings await…

If you’re the kind of couple that likes to take your four-legged friend everywhere with you, you shouldn’t need to make an exception just because it’s Valentine’s Day. Which is why Vida Hotels & Resorts has created an array of paw-some Valentine’s Day dinners that are dog friendly too.

Arranged in beautiful outdoor settings at the hotel collection’s top restaurants, couples can enjoy a memorable evening of dining under the stars, all while knowing their beloved pooch is getting showered with love and affection too.

Here’s 4 dog-friendly dinners to book this Valentine’s Day.

Vida Creek Harbour

For a fun-filled, no-frills Valentine’s feast, Vida Creek Harbour invites couples to enjoy unlimited helpings of starters, mains and desserts, washed down with house beverages and paired with stunning skyline views at The Courtyard as a live DJ spins romantic sets. For those looking to elevate their evening, private cabanas can be booked for an extra-special front row seat to the romantic waterfront setting.

8.30pm to 11.30pm, Feb 14, Dhs599 per couple with soft beverages, Dhs799 per couple with house beverages, additional Dhs 299 for private cabana. Tel: (0)4 428 8888, or email hithere.creek@vidahotels.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Overlooking the golfing greens, Vida Emirates Hills is hosting a three-course culinary experience this Valentine’s Day, alongside theme cocktails and house drinks, with a live violinist for added romance.

7pm to 11pm, Feb 14, Dhs499 per couple with soft beverages, Dhs699 per couple with house beverages, additional Dhs 500 for private cabana. Tel: (0)4 872 8888, or email hithere.hills@vidahotels.com

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Love is in the air at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, the perfect romantic retreat to escape the city. Head away for a staycation and enjoy a Valentine’s dinner at Origins, where Love at First Bite is the name of the five-course tasting menu that awaits couples on February 14. Ensuring it’s a weekend filled with romance, dinner begins with a themed welcome drink and ends with the gift of a rose to the lucky lady. Looking to extend your Valentine’s celebrations? A Valentine’s themed afternoon tea will invite guests to make memories over a selection of sweet, treats, savories and sips from February 1 to 14, while SoCal is the laid-back beach bar offering three drinks for the price of two, so couples can enjoy great beverages, views and vibes for the first two weeks of February.

3pm to 7pm, Feb 1 to 14, afternoon tea Dhs150 per person,

12pm to 10pm, Feb 1 to 14, buy two get one free drinks,

6pm to 10pm, Feb 14, Dhs499 per couple with soft beverages, Dhs699 per couple with house beverages

Tel: (0)6 706 5000, or email hithere.uaq@vidahotels.com

Vida Downtown

Celebrate the most romantic night of the year in the love-inducing setting of Vida Downtown’s pretty poolside, where a specially curated five-course menu will be presented to you and your beloved alongside a sparkling welcome drink to toast to your love, followed by a bottle of wine perfectly paired to the romantic menu.

7.30pm onwards, Feb 14, Dhs799 per couple for terrace seating, Dhs990 per couple with a private cabana. Tel: (0)4 428 6888, or email hithere.downtown@vidahotels.com

For more information and reservations visit vidahotels.com