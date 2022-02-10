Sponsored: Tomahawk steaks with foie gras anyone?

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi has a well-earned reputation for representing the very top tier of luxurious hospitality. Behind the walls beats a heart of class — extravagant rooms, opulent design and a dining ensemble that ranks amongst the capital’s elite eateries.

Which is why it’s no surprise that The Project Brunch has been an essential excursion for the city’s fine cuisine connoisseurs. A brunch that with the change to the UAE’s working week, now unfolds at Terrace on the Corniche between the long and lazy grazing window of 12.30pm and 4pm every Saturday, priced from Dhs345.

Guests joining the brunch can look forward to a lively duet of professional singers, a skillful saxophonist, raw barley-based beverage tasting, and all of this…

Project flavour

This gourmand safari includes such stops as tomahawk steaks with foie gras; fresh oysters infused with a smokey-peppery Scottish single malt; and red prawns with scallop tartar and creamy mixed seafood gratin. These are prepared in-kitchen and served directly to the table.

There are also a collection of live stations serving fresh seafood such as ceviches, tartars and shellfish; there’s a selection of international A-List cuisine too — jumbo prawn green curry, short ribs and blue cheese, lamb short loin and shish tawook, fresh sushi and more.

And for the final hurrah, an open invite to the St. Regis Bar decadent featuring an alluring array of home-baked delights such as French pastries, a premium collection of cheese, hot chocolate fondant and gloriously innovative cakes. There’s an entire room devoted to the degustation of chocolate too — with ten different types of handcrafted milk, dark and white chocolates, available in unique flavours such as raspberry, passionfruit and dolce.

Project mix

The beverage options include a unique opportunity to pair a blended drink with your particular personality type. Social, witty, curious, intelligent and loyal individuals will see their characters catered for with a specially crafted juniper-based tipple.

This is a popular brunch and tables fill up fast so advance booking is essential.

The Terrace on the Corniche Restaurant at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 4pm, bespoke soft drinks package including mocktails, smoothies, juices and milkshakes Dhs345, house Dhs450, bubbles Dhs595. Tel: (02) 694 4553, theterraceonthecorniche.com

Images: Provided