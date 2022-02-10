Sponsored: Brunch with family and friends at St. Regis Dubai, The Palm…

Almost every Dubai venue has a brunch offering, but if you feel like you’ve tried and tested the majority of what the city has to offer, it’s always fun to try a brand new one. Say hello to a classy Mediterranean affair at stunning restaurant, Cordelia, which you’ll find at popular Palm Jumeirah hotel, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm.

The new North 37° Brunch runs from 1.30pm to 4pm every Saturday, and you’ll be able to feast (or pick) your way through a vast range of Mediterranean culinary delights. There are plenty of sharing-style starters to ease you into the day, as well as a buffet and live carving stations, with dishes created by Head Chef, Thomas Pendarovski.

Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing beverages, and there are two packages for you to choose from. The soft drinks offering is Dhs400, and the house beverages package is priced at Dhs550, which includes selected house drinks as well as bubbles because, well, why not enjoy bubbles at brunch?

You’ll go on a journey through the Mediterranean with dishes inspired by Chef Thomas’ family recipes, handed down through the generations. You’ll taste Italian, Spanish, Greek, Macedonian, Levant and North African flavours, as well as enjoying foodie experiences, such as oyster shucking and a Mediterranean inspired ‘Sea Salt’ trolley with various flavored salts and infused olives.

The party doesn’t need to stop once brunch ends at 4.30pm – head on out to the gorgeous terrace and enjoy more beverages at the Dip Pool Bar. Here, you can avail a fabulous 50 per cent off selected beverages from 5pm to 7pm. It’s a really chilled vibe out here, with music playing to amp up the atmosphere.

North 37° Brunch, Cordelia, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs400 soft beverages, Dhs550 house beverages. To book (0)56 688 9885 or email sr.dxbpx.f&b.reservation@stregis.com. morecravings.com

