The best way to cool off…

These beach clubs, hotels and restaurants have just given you another reason to brunch (like we needed it), by throwing in the use of their pool or beach free of cost.

So, while brunch may be the standard answer for the question ‘what plans you have this weekend?’, you can now add ‘…get some lengths in’ too.

Here are eight places to enjoy brunch with pool access in Dubai.

Address Sky View

The Poolside Brunch Club runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, so guests can make the most of the new weekend and soak up some winter sun. The ground-floor pool opens from 10am, and we suggest you get down nice and early to bag the best spot. From 12.30pm the brunch begins and this is your chance to enjoy a host of delicious dishes served by The Restaurant. On the menu, you can expect an array of international treats from California rolls, to Wagyu beef sliders and much more. You can tuck into the selection outdoors under a parasol, or take comfort inside – the choice is yours. While you dine, enjoy the upbeat tunes provided by the resident DJ in the Glass Garden, alongside a hand-crafted cocktail or crisp glass of vino.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Saturdays, pool 10am to 4pm, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com

Cafe Nikki at Nikki Beach Resort

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour luncheon comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome and the after-party continues right through to sunset and the early evening.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

JVC’s party hotspot, FIVE Jumeirah Village, has a Friday brunch deal that will have you reaching for your bikini. Brunch takes place in Soul Street, where you’ll be treated to an around-the-world culinary journey and bottomless house beverages for Dhs299 for girls and Dhs349 for guys. Live entertainment with afrobeat vibes will help you get the party started. On top of that, guests are invited to join the pool party to keep the party going until late.

NOMAD Brunch by Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (04) 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

La Piscina

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco candy-themed brunch every Sunday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set your back Dhs300, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Sunday, Dhs300 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Nikki Beach Dubai

Rosé Saturday is the lively pink-themed brunch party hosted at Nikki Beach every Sunday. It runs from 1pm until 4pm, with the three-hour package coupled with live entertainment, poolside beats and Mediterranean dishes. Brunch prices start from Dhs315 for the soft package and Dhs515 with cocktails, spirits, wine and beer.

Nikki Beach Club, Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs315 soft, Dhs515 cocktails. Tel: (04) 376 6290. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Riva Beach

Riva Beach Club is one of Dubai’s most consistently popular beach clubs for its chilled vibes and fuss-free fun. On Saturdays there’s a family brunch which includes a three-course meal, free-flowing drinks and access to the pool and beach for Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks and Dhs498 with bubbles. It’s Dhs99 for kids.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

White Beach

White Beach, which can be found at Atlantis, The Palm, has become one of Dubai’s hottest beach clubs. For a stellar beach brunch, makes sure to visit for the Sunkissed Brunch which takes place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Enjoy delicious Mediterranean dishes, free-flowing beverages and brilliant DJ beats whilst soaking up that vitamin D. The brunch is priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs435 for guys, inclusive of unlimited food and beverages.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs435 . Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

If you’re brunching Saturday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 ladies and Dhs349 gents, Sunday 12pm to 5pm Dhs249 ladies and Dhs299 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae