With new hubs at Saadiyat, Rabdan, Al Aliah Island, and Jebel Dhanna…

Abu Dhabi Maritime, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, has announced plans for a huge investment in the emirate’s waterfront facilities.

Making waves

Rabdan, Al Saadiyat Island, and Al Aliah Island have been floated as locations for exciting nautical projects including marinas and ferry stations. These shiny briny new waterside leisure hubs will include food and beverage outlets, and retail space, presumably with breathtakingly beautiful big blue views.

These “modern and artistically designed facilities” will also include new wet and dry berths and upgraded docking infastructure.

And we won’t have to wait long to see it either, the anticipated completion date for these builds is Q3 of 2023.

New island-hopping opportunities

Abu Dhabi Maritime has also confirmed it has commissioned five new super fancy ferries — offering new routes to Al Aliah and Dalma islands.

Talking about these new saltwater escapades, Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: “The development of the terminals is a testament to our commitment to continue advancing our maritime assets and facilities, enhance the experience for residents and visitors, as well as promote Abu Dhabi as a premier global trade and maritime centre.

“With Abu Dhabi Maritime recently assuming the responsibility for operating our Emirate’s ferry services, our user base can rest assured that the new multi-role vessels will play an important role in boosting Al Aliah and Dalma islands’ development by carrying more vehicles and passengers, and by accommodating heavy trucks for the first time in the service’s history.”

Images: Getty/Provided