Sponsored: Two brilliant brunch options…

If brunch was an Olympic sport, the UAE would unquestionably win the gold, rally, and then go celebrate at another evening brunch. Whether you’re looking for a lazy lunch situation that’s perfect for the family, or just a really great evening meal to start the weekend off right, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR offers two fail-safe options. It’s time to ‘get social’ at this JBR hotspot…

Saigon Social Brunch (Fridays, 8pm to 11pm)

Location: Blue Jade, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Start the weekend right with a colourful Friday evening brunch whipped up by Blue Jade’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Ta Van Huong. Saigon Social features an a la carte sharing-style menu, with signature Vietnamese dishes, including the famous Pho Bo (Vietnamese national noodle soup), moreish street food and a modern take on classics. The carefully selected dishes coupled with innovative crafted drinks, alongside friendly service, promises to be a culinary extravaganza. Complete with live entertainment, including the lively hand pan, guests should expect a vibrant and unforgettable night out. @bluejadedubai

Prices: Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs398 with Asian cocktails and house drinks. Over 12s only.



London Social Brunch (Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm)

Location: Caravan, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Welcome to the very best of Britain’s capital, where the exotic flavours and spices of Brick Lane and the Arabesque charm of Edgeware Road, meet the foodie paradise of Borough Market across 12 live cooking stations. London’s favourites are complemented by British cocktails, craft beers, live UK tunes and a stunning garden setting. @londonsocialdubai

Prices: Dhs395 with soft drinks; Dhs495 with signature summer cups and house drinks; Dhs650 with premium sparkling; half price for children 6 to 12 years

For bookings or more information, call (0)4 3186150 or email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com