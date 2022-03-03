Reading is so important…

The Month of Reading is celebrated every March in the UAE. It was first celebrated back in 2016 and after its success, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai declared that every March would be dedicated to reading.

Every year the month of reading focuses on a central theme. This year the theme is ‘UAE Reads’ – hence the change to your network provider name. It was announced by the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

The choice of the slogan ‘UAE Reads’ stems from the UAE government’s drive to promote a culture of reading as a way of life in Emirati society and reading being integral to its institutions and the nation’s development.

It’s main aim is to establish that reading is as a habit among 50 per cent of Emirati adults and 80 per cent of school students by the year 2026. This ten year strategy was passed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

To help reach this goal, a number of programs have been organised by the ministry and its partners.

However, as Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth pointed out, ‘Reading Month doesn’t end after a month of reading activities, but it is an ongoing movement to cultivate the habit of reading as a fundamental part of society’s development.’

She added that reading is important and gives us a new perspective on things and an ability to analyse and critique everything. She added it helps gain knowledge and helps us make the right choices in life and develops our personality.



