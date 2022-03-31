In pics: What’s On Awards 2022 Dubai – The People
Last night, we returned to the glittering Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, gathering together more than 800 of the industry’s power players for a dazzling ceremony to crown the What’s On Awards Dubai winners for 2022. We dished out awards to 48 winners, and 27 outlets that were placed as highly commended, honouring the emirate’s most elite places to eat, and have fun. Here are some photos of the night.
3 of 12
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT