So many great photos this week…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of iconic landmarks, camels in the desert and unique angles.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Majestic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khelvin Jass (@khevsjass)

A view of Burj Khalifa from Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flights and Lenses 🌍 Anna (@flightsandlenses)

Snapshot of Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Madali (@andrew_madali)

A wind tower of Al Fahidi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai | Photgrapher 📸 (@picxells.ae)

Well, that’s one way to snap up skyscrapers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Go’shay (@asktherightguy)

The alleyways of Al Fahidi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzet Xdralovicch (@smkshoots)

Caravan in the desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Where to go with kids in Dubai (@mamasplace.ae)

A click of Emirates Palace from the Arabia Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@laura_ilviaggio)

Beautiful…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Alonzo (@jayalonzophotography)

Excuse us, coming through

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Cheema-Dubai Photographer (@asim_cheema)

Sharjah Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐴𝑏𝑑𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑎 𝑚.𝑎𝑙𝑛𝑎𝑞𝑏𝑖 (@bu_mayood1)

High up in Jebel Jais

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iwona Ćwian (@iwona_cwian)

Images: Instagram