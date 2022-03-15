Ramadan is just a couple of weeks away…

After a hiatus in Ramadan tents in 2021, UAE authorities have announced their official return. Ramadan is expected to fall on April 2, dependent on the sighting of the moon, when iftar tents can pop up for people to break their fast in a traditional Emirati setting.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced a set of guidelines which must be adhered to, to ensure safety during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. To enter a tent, attendees must show a green Al Hosn pass or negative PCR test, they must also keep a physical distance of one metre between themselves and others at all times.

Guests must also keep their masks on at all times unless eating or drinking, and face masks and hand sanitiser must be provided in every tent. Security will be stationed at the entrance of each tent to control the capacity, which will be determined by the Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management committees in each emirate.

تماشياً مع استراتيجية دولة #الإمارات في المحافظة على صحة وسلامة المجتمع في ظل استمرار الأنشطة المختلفة، ودعماً للجهود الوطنية لتحقيق التعافي المستدام وعودة الحياة الطبيعية الجديدة، تُعلن #الطوارئ_والأزمات عن بروتوكول إقامة خيم إفطار صائم لشهر رمضان المبارك.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/Pb30VERMkw — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 14, 2022

Disposable table covers must be used, and the guidelines suggest the use of disposable plates and cups and spoons additionally. Handshakes must also be avoided. Iftar tents will need to open two hours before the Maghrib prayer to avoid crowding when its time to break the fast.

Permits for Iftar tents have to be obtained prior to set up from the Emirates Red Crescent, the authorities mentioned.

Image: Archive