Did you spot any?

The UAE is always frequented by a celebrity or two, and this week, we’ve seen a Formula 1 driver, to TV personality and DJs visiting. Here’s who we have spotted…

Lewis Hamilton

Ahead of his podium finish in Bahrain this weekend, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton stopped over in Dubai, where he paid a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Conor McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

MMI fighter Conor McGregor has been in Dubai for a while as he trains with his coaches. He stayed with his family at his favourite Dubai resort, Raffles The Palm.

Steve Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

TV personality Steve Harvey was back in Dubai last week, this time to give a talk at Expo 2020 Dubai, in celebration of International Day of Happiness.

Jamie Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah (@sohogardenpalm)

Top house music DJ Jamie Jones performed in Dubai over the weekend, this time taking to the stage at the new Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah.

Image: Provided