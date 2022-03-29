The location of his gig is yet to be confirmed…

After a four-year hiatus, Dutch DJ Hardwell made his surprise return to music with a closing set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami over the weekend. At the same time, the former world’s best DJ unveiled plans for a 2022 world tour – which includes a Dubai date in November 2022.

As part of the Rebels Never Die tour, Full Circle Presents will be bringing Hardwell to an as of yet unconfirmed location in Dubai on Friday November 25.

HARDWELL REBELS NEVER DIE – WORLD TOUR ANNOUNCED Tickets are on sale Tuesday, March 29 12:00H EDT / 18:00H CET.

Pre-sale tickets will be released today, Tuesday March 29 at 7pm Dubai time. You’ll need to be quick if you want to snap them up though, as they’ll be available only for one hour via Hardwell’s official website.

More details on the upcoming gig are set to be announced soon via Full Circle Present’s social media channels.

In 2013, Hardwell was the youngest DJ to be crowned DJ Mag’s World’s No1 DJ aged 25, a title he held for two consecutive years. As one of the world’s most recognised faces on the festival circuit, he became well known for his electric sets at the likes of Ultra and Tomorrowland, as well as his collaborations with stars such as Craig David, Jay Sean and Afrojack.

After a decade of touring and producing music, Hardwell announced in October 2018 he was taking a break from the festival circuit. So it was a triumphant display at Ultra Music Festival Miami when the dance music pioneer surprised the 150,000-strong crowd to close out the show.

On his last visit to Dubai, Hardwell told What’s On that Dubai is somewhere he’s always impressed by. “I like the crowd in Dubai because there’s a lot of energy and people are excited for the music which as a DJ I love of course,” he said ahead of his 2017 gig at Atlantis The Palm’s Nasimi Beach.

