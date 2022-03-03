Sponsored: Make the most of outdoor brunch season…

The thought of sitting indoors in this beautiful weather just feels wrong, so we’re looking at Olival for a brilliant outdoor brunch. The Habtoor Grand restaurant has a weekly Garden Brunch, which runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. The Mediterranean menu includes more than 100 delicacies offering tastes from across the islands.

The barbecue grill station offers tasty dishes such as rib-eye steak, Greek-style grills, octopus, sea bass, home-style marinated prawns and Mediterranean-style grouper. For those looking to sip on some refreshing Mediterranean cocktails, there’s live beverage counters serving up tropical beverages.

With live entertainment all afternoon, this is the ultimate alfresco brunch. Expect a live singer performing a set-list of classic jams, as well as a talented saxophonist ready to belt out your favourite tunes, keeping you tapping your toes throughout.

The little ones will be thrilled with choices to keep them entertained, from a bouncy castle and face painting, along with other activities, plus a kids buffet, this brunch becomes an ultimate kids’ day out.

Prices for the three and a half-hour brunch start from Dhs250 with soft beverages, Dhs350 with house drinks, and Dhs500 with Champagne. For more details and reservations, call (0)4 408 4257 or email hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com or visit www.habtoorgranddining.com.

Olival Eatery & Bar, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs500 with Champagne. Tel: (0)4 408 4257. habtoorgranddining.com