You’ve likely already tried Mimi Kakushi’s experimental Japanese cuisine, but now there’s a new reason to check out this stylish spot at Four Seasons Restaurant Village. Teaming up with The Botanist, Manja Stankovic, Mimi Kakushi’s Bar Manager has launches a new signature mixed drink. The Kori Kakushi Martini, meaning hidden in ice, sees juniper slowly dripped through Japanese Ume, then mixed with a touch of vermouth. It’s bottled into bespoke glassware and stored in ice until it’s ready to be served.

For the perfect Instagram moment, the Kori Kakushi Martini is served table side by the master mixology team, using a popular ice carving ritual that sees the drink carved out of ice to serve. Those looking to be the bartender for an evening can personalise their drink with a choice of garnish: whether you like a sublte salty note from an olive or zesty lemon, or prefer a more daring flavour like baby carrot or pickled daikon.

The brand new beverage is the perfect pairing to Mimi Kakushi’s immersive Japanese cuisine, which transports diners to post-prohibition Osaka, a time when the west met the east in a culture clash that ignited a new golden era. The interiors are suitably glam for the fancy Four Seasons location: it’s dimly lit, covered in botanicals and a soundtrack beats from the lively lounge through the more intimate restaurant. The menu is playful twists on traditional Japanese dishes, like crispy squid with Japanese curry dip, miso marinated black cod gyozas and maki rolls of spicy tuna, soft shell crab and prawn tempura.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, 6pm to 2am, daily. Tel: (0)4 379 4811, mimikakushi.ae