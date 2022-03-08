Sponsored: Dine at the helm of some of the world’s best chefs this March…

Expo 2020 Dubai is drawing to a close, along with a highlight of its culinary offering – Jubilee Gastronomy. The fine-dining experience, operated by Gates Hospitality, has brought us some of the most celebrated chefs from around the world, serving up an unforgettable menu of delicious delights.

Didn’t get a chance to go yet, it’s now or never. Here’s what’s on the schedule for March.

Next on the agenda is Sebastian Frank, taking over the kitchen for one night only on Tuesday March 8. The Austrian chef has not one but two Michelin stars under his belt, earned at the legendary Horváth restaurant. Giving a unique twist to traditional Austrian dishes, Sebastian Frank has developed his very own unmistakable style of cooking.

On March 15 will be Tristian Brandt, is a chef that has earned two Michelin stars for his modern French-based cooking with Asian influences. Guests can expect an artistic masterpiece on their plate at this hands of this acclaimed chef.

Something special is coming on March 16, when a 10-hands dinner will take place at Jubilee Gastronomy. Russell Impiazzi, Romain Caste, Michale O’Shea, Nicolas Lemoyne and Guido Wesselma will all be in the kitchen, whipping up something special for the lucky guests in attendance.

Xanty Elias is the chef in charge on March 22, and you’re in for a real treat. Having been in the kitchen since he was 14, this Spanish chef is known for winning the “Nobel Prize of Gastronomy”, thanks to his work in contributing to transforming society through gastronomy.

Finally, the epilogue of dinners will take place on March 29, when Sergio Bastard will head up the finale. Avoiding trends and combining unusual flavours that somehow work, Sergio Bastard, has spent eight years of fine tuning his skills.

The nine-course degustation menu is priced from Dhs650, and can be enjoyed at Jubilee Gastronomy, on 9th floor, Media Centre, Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai. Book online at jubileegastronomy.com.