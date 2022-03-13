Sponsored: From paintings to prints, sculptures, street art and much more…

If you’re looking to spruce up your home, gain inspiration or just soak up some wonderful works of art, head to the largest retail art show in the region – World Art Dubai.

The creative contemporary retail art fair is back for its eighth edition taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 16 to 19.

This year, the theme of World Art Dubai is ‘Unplug Yourself’ offering visitors a chance to explore a world of art and is a must-visit for private collectors, corporate and first-time buyers.

Discover over 300 acclaimed and emerging artists from around the world showcasing their masterpieces. The art fair will host over 4,000 works spanning paintings, prints, sculptures, street and digital art and much more.

World Art Dubai’s main mission is in line with the city’s mission of making art accessible, which means you will be able to purchase original contemporary art pieces as low as 100USD (approximately Dhs367).

And it’s more than just an art fair…

Besides seeing works of art, visitors will have the chance to see it being created live. Expect live acrylic painting, live doodles, mandala art and more. Spot the robot at one of the stands creating portraits.

The art festival has partnered with Japan as its Cultural Exchange series, so you can expect to see works of art from 63 artists across 20 galleries. Expect to see works of art from Kouhei Fukushima, Kazz Morishita and other popular artists. There will also be a Kimono fashion show, workshops on calligraphy and other live shows.

Fans of digital art can also expect an immersive digital art section at the art fair.

You can also attend a number of live talks addressing topics such as NFT (for buyers and sellers), interior design, architecture and more. The curated art talks will be hosted by leading art experts and international artists. They’re informative and fun, and free to attend.

If you’re feeling creative, World Art Dubai has a number of free workshops you can partake in to unleash your creativity. It is free and open to all individuals no matter the age or painting skill. You will be under the guidance of a great teacher. For little ones, there are workshops on March 19 spanning storytelling, photography, sketching and more.