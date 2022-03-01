The stunning tower will have a rooftop pool on the 82nd floor…

Construction is on track for Ciel Tower, a mega project which, once complete, will become the world’s tallest hotel (a claim which currently belongs to Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road). The hotel will soar 365 metres into the sky and comprise of 1,209 luxury suites and serviced residences split across 82 floors.

The Ciel Observatory & Lounge will be found on the 81st floor and a signature rooftop Sky Terrace featuring a stunning infinity pool and bar, offering sweeping panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf will be found on the 82nd.

Inside, specialty dining outlets include a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor and Horizon Bar on the 76th floor, plus a luxury spa and health club, located on the 61st floor.

The upcoming hotel project is currently ahead of schedule, and on track to meet its planned completion date in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the official opening scheduled for the first half of 2024.

Wondering where exactly it’s going to be in Dubai Marina? It’s the plot currently under construction just in front of the twisty Cayan Tower on the edge of the Marina.

Ciel is a project by The First Group, who are the developers behind hotel openings including Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Wyndham and TRYP by Wyndham, and The First Collection in Jumeirah Village Circle.

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.