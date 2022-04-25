The desert resort will reopen in early 2023 under a new brand called Rare Finds…

We learned earlier this year that Bab Al Shams would close this May to undergo an extensive makeover. But when it reopens next year it will be under the management of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd, the parent company behind Atlantis Resorts and One&Only Resorts.

Kerzner has just announced that it will launch a new hotel portfolio, Rare Finds, of which Bab Al Shams will be the first property. Each hotel within the Rare Finds portfolio will have its own unique identity, location, talent and expertise. According to a statement from Kerzner Rare Finds properties will have “a distinct ability to captivate the imagination, provoke thought and elevate a destination through transformative experiences, unmatched food and beverage offerings and spectacular entertainment.”

Bab Al Shams will undergo an extensive transformation from May 2022 onwards, set to reopen under the Rare Finds umbrella in early 2023. While maintaining the resort’s dreamy desert and equestrian identity, the aesthetic will be completely renewed, and new experiences and entertainment will be added to the picturesque desert resort. Among the new culinary experiences, there will be a modern Arabic restaurant, rooftop lounge and al fresco dining options, all of which will champion local producers and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Bab Al Shams’ insta-worthy infinity pool will also return, dotted with plush sun loungers and private cabanas, and Kerzner will also introduce a new Desert Spa, offering both traditional and contemporary treatments, such as Hammam and hot sand therapy. State-of-the-art facilities will include a couples’ treatment room with plunge pool, sauna and steam rooms, an indoor courtyard pool and a relaxation area.

Those looking for a more active stay can satisfy their need for adventure with desert equestrian sports, stargazing with in-house astronomers, sand boarding amongst the dunes, archery, thrilling desert safaris, fireside storytelling, exhilarating hot air balloon rides and plenty more. The family-friendly resort will add new spaces for children of all ages, including a game room and family entertainment centre.

Guests can book stays at the current resort from now until May 7, 2022, which can be done by emailing BAS.Reservations@meydanhotels.com or calling (0)4 809 6194.