The new concept will take the space of Italian venue Ronda Locatelli…

Atlantis, The Palm is well-known for having a diverse selection of dining outlets, particularly in the Avenues section of the hotel. Here you have restaurants such as Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, Seafire Steakhouse, Nobu and Wavehouse which is operated by Solutions Leisure. Now, Atlantis, The Palm will be teaming up with Solutions Leisure again to bring a totally new concept.

Taking the spot in the Avenues occupied by Ronda Locatelli, the space will say goodbye to its Italian roots in favour of a more South American flavour. So far, many of the details are being kept under wraps, so we’ll have to wait a little longer until we can reveal the name, the menu, or any details about the interiors.

But, we can tell you that it’s set to open in October 2022, after Ronda Locatelli closes for a refurbishment in May. We’re also promised ‘a whirlwind of entertainment, live music and festivities, blended with bites from Peru to the streets of Rio De Janeiro’ – sounds exciting!

Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences, comments, “Since opening at Atlantis in September 2008, Ronda Locatelli has been a valued partner and a staple signature within our celebrity chef offering and it’s been a pleasure having Giorgio and his team part of the Atlantis family.

“As part of our continued efforts to enhance our resort, we look forward to working with Solution’s Leisure to deliver a second groundbreaking venue in the fourth quarter of this year. This exciting concept will add another dimension to our ever-evolving and expanding array of social dining options. Our objective is to continue to break boundaries in the culinary and entertainment realm globally as we progress with the opening of an additional 18 restaurants and bars across Atlantis in line with the launch of Atlantis The Royal in Q4, 2022.”

atlantis.com/dubai