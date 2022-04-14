Whether your bestie’s just given birth or you need to buy a last-minute baby shower gift, here’s all the inspiration you need. Meet eight homegrown baby brands created by parents…

Harri & Eve

This online children’s store recently merged with EcoSouk to bring you a beautifully curated selection of kids’ products. From toys to interiors plus clothing and baby gear, Harri & Eve has got you covered for everything from newborn to eight

years old.

Top pick: Brother/sister rompers by UK brand Bob & Blossom (Dhs 150). Or for something a bit more adventurous, the wobbel starter board (from Dhs485).

@harriandeve

Crochenista by Katerina

Mum of two, Katerina Sahhoum, set up her crocheting business during the pandemic on a mission to create old school, eco-friendly, non-plastic toys, which could be kept and passed on to the next generation. Using a technique called Amigurumi (the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting stuffed yarn creatures), Katerina stocks a popular range of existing designs and can create bespoke orders too.

Top pick: We adore the cute handmade bunny toys (Dhs185), which can be paired with a matching rattle with beechwood ring (Dhs85).

@crochenista_by_katerina

Citron

You can’t go to a restaurant or park in Dubai without seeing the Citron brand in action. The range of stylish products are designed to make mealtimes easier and more fun. Using materials that support the brand’s eco-friendly values, the products including lunchboxes, snack boxes, water bottles and tableware are built to last and our favourite part is that the water bottles come with a QR code on them, which you can register so that you’ll never lose a bottle again.

Top pick: Check out the my mealtime bundle (Dhs437), which includes a four-compartment lunchbox, a food jar, a backpack and a water bottle, plus a surprise toy.

@citron.hq

Eggs n Soldiers

This is our go-to store for everything baby related. With an emphasis on finding ‘a more natural way’, Eggs n Soldiers is on a mission to find simpler, more sustainable, and often cheaper solutions to the millions of ‘disposable’ products on the market. What started with selling cloth diapers at markets around Dubai, has emerged into three stores in the UAE, a WhatsApp shopping service and an online store offering everything from toys to teethers and carriers to clothes.

Top pick: No baby shower is complete without Sophie La Giraffe but for something a bit different, check out Sophie’s camel cousin, Al Thir (Dhs135).

@eggs_n_soldiers

Mamacare

Mama Care’s philosophy is to ‘nurture the nurturer’ – in other words don’t forget to look after the mum, not just the baby. With thoughtfully selected products packaged together beautifully, Mama Care supports all aspects of a mother’s well-being and helps her to rest, restore, and recover after giving birth.

Top pick: The birthing box (Dhs499) and the breast friend forever ‘BFF’ box (Dhs499) includes everything a mum needs for those first few weeks.

@mamacare.me

Henrietta’s World

Henrietta’s World was created many years ago as a children’s book series, suitable for ages three-six years, based on a little hippo called Henrietta who visits an imaginary world each playtime with her two best friends. The creator of the series rediscovered her love of drawing during the pandemic and began to turn her illustrations into greetings cards, notebooks, t-shirts and nursery artwork. An amazing gift for a mum-to-be or a new baby.

Top pick: A set of three personalised nursery prints (from Dhs295).

@henriettasworld

Mumzlab

Specialists in personalised newborn gifts, Mumzlab is the place to go for ready-made hampers, boxes and baskets. This is all about simplifying the process of buying a gift without losing that special touch.

Top pick: We love the vanilla sky gift box (Dhs395), which comes with a toiletries pouch, a muslin swaddle and a baby brush and comb set.

@mumzlab

BabyRoc

On a quest to share her ‘must have’ baby accessories to make other mums lives easier, founder of BabyRoc, Isabel Olmedo, got to work on designing her own stylish products. Sold via Instagram, and at market stalls around the city, BabyRoc’s array of beautifully handmade baby accessories use the highest quality cotton fabrics, so that they are completely safe and comfortable against baby’s skin.

Top pick: The super-useful diaper pouch (Dhs195) comes with a waterproof portable changing mat and is available in several

cute designs.

@babyroc.me