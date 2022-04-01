Spend your weekend in the sun at this luxe spot…

Looking for a new spot to soak up the beautiful weather we’re having in Dubai right now? Check out Venus, the new beach club now open in Caesars Palace Dubai. The chic spot looks like an ideal location to top up your tan, chill in the pool, or tuck into some tasty Mediterranean dishes.

Previously Cleo’s Table, Venus Ristorante and Beach Club has been given a fresh and vibrant makeover, complete with pretty poolside loungers, mustard yellow towels and perfect Ain Dubai views. The Ristorante offers a large alfresco deck from which to enjoy fresh plates of pasta, risotto and more.

By the pool, guests can enjoy a refined menu of Italian bites, while inside dishes include burrata with sweet and sour baby tomatoes, wood-fired pizzas, grilled meats and fresh fish including a pan-seared sea bream plated with fennel, orange, pine seeds and herbs.

A live DJ plays vibrant beats and Italian classics during the week, while on weekends, the entertainment is elevated with surprise performances. Get comfy on one of the luxe cabanas, named after the Amalfi Coast’s towns such as Scala, Tramonti and Ravello, which can fit six to eight guests, while Positano, Amalfi and Capri are able to fit four to six people, and feature Instagrammable hammocks.

Venus, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, daily, Pool 10am to 7pm, Ristorante 12pm to 12am. caesars.com @venusdxb

Images: Provided