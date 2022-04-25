A fun list of things to do to add to your schedule…

Planning out your week? Make sure you add these great things to do in Abu Dhabi to your diary. It includes visiting a new art exhibition, tucking into Indian food at a new restaurant, ordering in an iftar at home and much more.

Here are six great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, April 25

Visit Stories of Paper – a new exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Stories of Paper is Louvre Abu Dhabi’s second international exhibition of the year where visitors can discover an extensive variety of artistic expressions of the medium. Expect over 100 artworks and objects to be on display from 16 museums, cultural institutions and private collections. It includes books, manuscripts, drawings, a reproduction of a house and 13 contemporary artworks and installations – all made of paper. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a diverse public program of cultural activities.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed on Mon. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae Tuck into risotto at Dino’s Bistro Italiano Love risotto? You need to make a reservation at Dino’s Bistro Italiano for its limited-time promotional menu featuring the northern Italian rice dish. That’s right, an entire menu dedicated to risotto – from starters to mains and yes, even desserts. Expect dishes like gorgonzola risotto, Foie gras and truffle risotto and Nona’s risotto pudding. Prices start from Dhs45 per dish. The menu is only available until April 30. Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, until April 30. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana

Tuesday, April 26

Celebrate Ramadan with The Fountains at Yas Mall

A number of iftar promotions are taking place at The Fountains at Yas Mall offering continental and Middle Eastern cuisine. At Bosporus, families can enjoy an iftar buffet (Dhs175 per adult and Dhs85 per child aged five to 12), or enjoy a unique dining experience at Rainforest Café with a set menu for Dhs59. At Dish Dash, the open iftar buffer has packages for adults at Dhs110 and Dhs55 for kids. Get those reservations in before you pop on over.

The Fountains at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927 6255. thefountains.ae

Wednesday, April 27

Order an iftar to-go from W Abu Dhabi

Taking a break from heading to restaurants for your iftars in the capital? Order in your next iftar at home from W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. There is a vegetarian menu for Dhs125 and includes cold starters, vegetable biryani, a selection of mezze and more. For non-vegetarians, there is a selection of menus starting from Dhs150 which includes dishes like lamb shank ouzi, prawn biryani and pistachio cheesecake. To receive your iftar on the same day just order before 1pm and delivery will take place between 5pm and 8pm. Check out the menu and order here.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 0000. marriott.com

Thursday, April 28

Get creative at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Unleash your creativity at this art workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat. On April 28, the workshop focuses on charcoal – a very important medium in the Renaissance used by the likes of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo Buonarroti, and more. If you strive to be like one of these Renaissance masters, you have to start with the basics – all of which you will learn at this workshop. It will cost just Dhs100 and all materials you need are included. Book your spot on 02 657 5929 or email masartstudio@dctabudhabi.ae



Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. April 28, 5.30 to 7.30pm. Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 657 5929. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Dine at Laung by Peppermill – a new fine-dining Indian restaurant

Craving Indian food? Try the newly opened Indian restaurant – Laung by Peppermill at Nation Towers in the capital. The recipes here have an inventive twist going beyond the ordinary with a vast menu featuring soups and salads, starters (with an elevated approach to Indian street food), scrumptious tandoors, kebabs, biryani, options for vegetarians and much more.

Laung by Peppermill, Nation Towers, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 8877. @laungbyppm_uae

