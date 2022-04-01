Sponsored: Your iftar experience takes place at the popular Envy restaurant

Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor opened its doors in November and is already proving to be quite the popular spot on Palm Jumeirah. During the holy month, its popular restaurant Envy is hosting an iftar and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

The Amar Iftar Experience offers delicious cuisines from cultures spanning the globe from the East to the West.

Your beautiful iftar setting takes place against a backdrop of the Palm Jumeirah and views of the Dubai Marina skyline.

It’s a buffet spread that features popular dishes including beetroot mutabal, moussaka, baba ghanoush, potato harra, sujok, cheese rokkakat, and this is just to get you started. Next up, you can opt for sharing dishes and fill your belly on chicken tajine, kibbeh bil laban and more.

A number of sweet treats are yours to pick from and a perfect way to end your indulgent feast. The list includes saffron milk cake, Turkish baklava, walnut katayel, date fudge cake, peach almond tarte and more.

Envy also serves up a wide selection of shisha in its alfresco area with prices starting from Dhs139. It’s the perfect place to sit back and relax while listening to the soothing sound of waves and taking in the iconic skyline across Ain Dubai.

Iftar runs daily from sunset to 8.30pm. It will cost you Dhs220 per person which includes the buffet and soft drinks and you will get 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12. Under six dine for free. If you plan ahead and book seven days in advance, the price is Dhs180.

Want to make a booking? Email th8.restaurants@accor.com or call 04 525 8896.

For more information, visit th8palmdubai.com

Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 525 8896. accor.com

Images: Th8 Palm