Bringing Mykonos vibes to Dubai…

Dreaming of sun-soaked shores on the Mediterranean? Just before the summer heat kicks in, a new laid-back seaside spot has opened its doors on the Palm Jumeirah beachfront. You’ll find Laguna Lounge on the sands of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, promising to bring breezy Cyclades vibes to the city in the form of a laid-back Mediterranean lounge by day, which transforms to an open-air, late-night spot after dark.

The aesthetic has been designed to mirror the beach bars of Santorini or Mykonos, with a thatched pergola roof, whitewashed walls and rattan design features. Seating is split between high tables and low-lying lounge seating, all surrounding an aging olive tree and a DJ booth that spins at the edge of the terrace.

Come by day and enjoy a dip in the water, before retreating to the dappled shade of the plush sofas or a cushy private cabana, and tuck into a long, lazy lunch of Mediterranean fare. On the menu, starters served family style include plentiful portions of grilled squid, a fresh greek salad and punchy beef carpaccio. For mains, you’ll find signatures such as grilled prawns and chicken gyros, while you won’t want to miss a sweet Laguna Magnum. Dishes are served up against the backdrop of chilled beats and the gentle ocean waves, and the beautiful vistas of the Dubai skyline.

After dark, Laguna Lounge transforms into a trendy beach bar, where lively DJ sets dictate the tempo for an evening spent sipping fruity sips or smoking shisha.

So whether you’re coming for a day date, girls sundowner session or a night out with friends, get Laguna Lounge on your hit list now.

Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-the-palm.com