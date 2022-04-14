Sponsored: Teeing off with the best possible start…

The rolling greens of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club represent a genuinely stunning new addition to the UAE’scalready impressive high-end golfing portfolio. And to help celebrate the big arrival, they’re hosting a collection of exciting theme-nights along with some very special offers. Experiences, that are a ‘fairway’ from anything else on offer out there at the moment.

From a ‘dive-in’ pool and movie night to discounted padel sessions, through to ladies’ days and men’s nights and family days, it’s a straight up (w)hole (load of fun) in one. These are some of our favourite happenings, going down at the brand new leisure mega-project, from Monday April 18 — and admission for all is completely free…

Ladies’ Day — Monday, April 18

From 9am female golf fans can take part in a special Ladies Golf Clinic lead by PGA professionals, or for a more leisurely start to the day, there’s the option of taking high tea and cake in Roots Bar & Restuarant. Between 11am and 2pm it’s the turn of the Shopping Soiree, with sparkling grape based blended beverages and tapas available from 11am to 4pm. It’s free to attend and you can even book a 9-hole round for just Dhs100 when using the Troon International app and quoting discount code ‘GITG’ — teetimes.back9solutions.com/yagcc.

To register, head to the golfhub.golfgenius.com website now

Men’s Night — Tuesday, April 19

Between 6pm and 7pm, gents are invited to a PGA Pro Golf Clinic. Then from 7pm it’s your chance to prove yourself as king of the swingers with the Longest Drive Competition. Also from 7pm, you can take part in an exclusive Cigar Lounge Experience for Dhs100, with Scottish malt tasting lead by a malt beverage master and on-site cigar roller. Nibbles and drinks will be available until 10pm, and just like the ladies, you can book a 9-hole round for just Dhs100 when using the Troon International app and quoting discount code ‘GITG” — teetimes.back9solutions.com/yagcc.

To register, head to the golfhub.golfgenius.com website now

Introduction to Padel — Thursday, April 21

We’re here for the golf of course, but we’re also big fans of the sport that’s currently taking over Abu Dhabi anew, padel. And whether you’re a seasoned padel professional, or it’s just something you’ve always wanted to try, you can book introductory ‘experience rate’ courts with equipment rental (Dhs200 for four) at the Yas Acres Padel Hub between 4pm and 9pm. To complement the on-court carry-on, there’s an off-court Mexican fiesta with Latin fuego in the form of Central American food and fun between 4pm and 11pm.

Pool and Movie Night — Friday, 22nd April

If you prefer your ‘paddling’ in pool however – Yas Acres still has you covered. Their pool open evening takes place from 4pm on Friday and then from 6pm, it’s a float-up movie night under the stars with popcorn, nachos and candyfloss. After the movie, and strictly for the adults of course, you have the opportunity to wind down with a poolside blended beverage evening.

To book please call: (050) 757 5808 or email: fnb.yagcc@aldarleisure.com

Community Day — Sunday, April 24

The final day of launch celebrations is Sunday, April 24 — and it’s the turn of a family-focused Community Day. Teeing off at 8am there’s a ‘complimentary introduction to golf’ session for junior golfing enthusiasts. From 9am you’re invited to enjoy a family picnic complete with gourmet hampers (Dhs50), music and fun activities. Highlights of the day’s interactive festivities include a par 3 driving range competition, food and beverage stations, and what we’re sure will be a fiercely contested family miniature putting contest. Additional fun for the adults comes from a select beverage happy hour between 4pm and 7pm.

To book please call: (050) 757 5808 or email: fnb.yagcc@aldarleisure.com

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 404 3004, yasacresgolf.com/yas-acres-community-week/

Images: Provided