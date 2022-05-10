Mega stuff, for a mega weekend…

As card-carrying representatives of the weekend entertainment planning commission, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to put forward a prospectus of potential weekend merriment. You’ll find it, here.

Friday, May 20

New at the cinema this week

Eagerly awaited blockbuster, The Northman hits UAE screens this weekend and it’s kind of a big deal. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anna Taylor-Joy, Williem Dafoe and Bjork — it’s a Viking revenge saga following a young Norse prince out to blood eagle his way through those responsible for the murder of his father. It has been billed as brutal, dark and a modern masterpiece by some, it’s also currently sitting on IMDB with an aggregate score of 7.5. And, by the grace of great Odin’s beard, it’s essential watching for anyone still mourning Ragnar Lothbrok’s secondment to Valhalla.

Written in the stars

One of the region’s favourite, award-winning Indian restaurants — Rangoli is reopening to the public with a fresh look, and menu full of brand new exhilarating flavours. And to celebrate this auspicious occasion, the restaurant has invited Michelin Star-winning chef Jitin Joshi to collaborate on a special, limited-time Chef’s Table experience for just Dhs249 per person until May 21. Highlights of the menu include lamb chops, 12-hour wagyu rib, curry leaf mackerel, and grilled portobello mushrooms. The grand finale involves a sweet symphony of gulab jamun brioche pudding, and rasmalai custard with chikki ice cream.

Yas Island Rotana, May 16 to May 21 from 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 656 4000, @yasislandrotana

In case you’re feeling a little down in the dumplings

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savor Chinese specialties such as homemade noodles, dim sum and barbecued meats at Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s treasured Dai Pai Dong. Take a break on weekdays and enjoy a 4-course business lunch deal of delicious dims sums, spring rolls, soup, a main course and dessert from noon to 3pm for Dhs118.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs118. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Saturday, May 21

Meat and character greets

The kid-friendly brunch at The WB Hotel’s Sidekicks features an international buffet with, as you might expect, a strong showing for the dedicated kid’s food corner. There’s a carvery station, salads, pastas and pizzas but the real star of the show — are the character visits from the rich WB back catalogue of cartoon greats. The sort of fuel that fires forever memories. Prices start at Dhs185 for the soft package, house is Dhs290, and premium Dhs395.

Warner Bros. Hotel, Yas Island, from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs185. Tel: (02) 692 7742, @thewbabudhabi

Shoot your shot

The Al Forsan International Sports Resort has some pretty amazing recreational fun times to get involved with, and whilst a lot of it is staged on the outdoor grounds (including the karting track, paintball arena and archery range), there are indoor pursuits too. Take the shooting club for example, visitors line their on a range of firearms including handguns, rifles, sniper rifles, a bow and arrow – and even a virtual VirTra 300-powered shooting simulator.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City. Tel: (800) 9900, alforsan.com

Central attraction

Central is without a doubt one of the most exciting new additions to the Yas Bay waterfront. Why? It’s a triple threat — great American fast food, on site bowling within striking distance of the licensed bar and there’s a collection of modern and retro arcade games — including a full size air hockey table. You can check out our review here, but it’s a solid gold win for the capital’s game chasers.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 4pm to 12am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. @central_uae

Barrel of laughs

Lock, Stock and Barrel has an almost unmatched pedigree for fun-packed brunches in Dubai. Which makes us very excited to confirm that the insanely strong ‘Absolutely Barrelled’ Saturday brunch (soft package Dhs200, house package is just Dhs250) is now available at the new Yas Bay location. Menu highlights include pulled chicken tacos, mac and cheese, dynamite shrimp, chopped Thai salad, New York cheesecake, triple chocolate mud cake, and candy floss.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (02) @lockstockabudhabi

Sunday, May 22

Oar how about this?

Sea Hawk offers guided kayak tours through some pretty cool locales, but their two-hour trip through the Eastern Mangrove National Park — is possibly their most chill-filled. Navigate through the calming surrounds of the mangrove forest, led by a kind who’s on hand to dish out nuggets of mangrove wisdom as well as prevent you from getting lost in the botanical maze. The price of your trip includes gear rental, water, a fruit salad and a place to clean yourself up after your adventure.

Eastern Mangrove Promenade, Al Salam Street,Sheikh Zayed, Daily trips; 7am, 9am, 11am, 2pm and 4pm, Dhs168. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Tea for two and two for tea

For Dhs195 you can enjoy a traditional British afternoon tea with the option of taking it on the gorgeous outdoor terrace of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Served on golden tiers, this connoisseur’s assemblage of afternoon tea includes all the usual bougie suspects — smoked salmon and cheese sandwiches, roast chicken and avo brioche, and slow-roasted vegetables. The sweet side naturally includes scones with clotted cream, honey Madeline, pistachio and raspberry cake and more.

Majlis, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, available daily 2pm to 6pm. Dhs195 per person. jumeirah.com

Rosé tinted glasses

Cove Beach is now firmly established as the spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian beach tribe. And part of that sparkling allure is down to their many varied promotions and theme nights. Not least amongst them — is Rosé All Day, now available on Sunday. The gal-dem can enjoy unlimited select drinks, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles for FIVE HOURS between midday and 5pm, for just Dhs149. Gents can join in on the same fun for Dhs249.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Provided