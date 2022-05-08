Tasty restaurant deals, a pampering hair treatment and a new nightclub opens in JVC…

There’s so many new things to do in Dubai this week, that whatever you’re looking for you’ll find it here. From dinner deals and business lunches to salon treatments and art exhibitions, here’s 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday May 30

Gather your colleagues for a power business lunch

Looking for a new business lunch deal? Start your week right with the newly launched business lunch menu at pretty Italian restaurant, Lucia’s. The three-course business lunch is Dhs140 per person, and includes a choice of starters like Caprese salad, beef bresola, salmon tartare or fritto misto, followed by mains of seared white cod, spinach and ricotta ravioli or ribeye beef. For dessert, pick between vanilla pannacotta or a medley of sweet gelatos.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown, 12pm to 3pm Mon to Thurs, Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 422 4321, @luciasdubai

Check out a sensory art exhibition

It’s the final few weeks to check out South Korean artist Cho Sung-Hee’s first exhibition in Dubai, running until June 18 at DIFC’s Opera Gallery. The exhibition titled ‘My Treasured Garden’ features 27 pieces of artwork carefully curated for the occasion. The artworks explore themes of reminiscence and nostalgia and takes guests on a sensory journey. Different sections of the gallery emit various floral scents that will give guests the essence of walking through Sung-Hee’s garden.

Gate Village Building 3, DIFC,10am to 10pm Sun to Weds, 10am to 12am Thurs, 2pm to 9pm Fri, 11am to 9pm Sat. Tel: (0)4 323 0909, operagallery.com

Tuesday May 31

Sip sundowners at a beachfront happy hour

Bid farewell to the midweek blues with Jones’ happy hour ‘Come Sip With Us’ — it unwinds between 4pm and 7pm from Monday to Friday, and with select drinks at Dhs35, prices are ‘down under’ what you might expect from a Palm West Beach bar.

Jones The Grocer Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. 7.30am to midnight. Tel: (054) 998 6162, @jonesthegrocer

Treat your hair to a hydrating ritual

Summer is not a kind time for hair, so Dubai favourite Pastels Salon has launched four luxurious signature hair rituals, from a caviar protocol to post-colour TLC, with each one based on a specific range from Kerastase. There’s options for , with all designed to deeply treat hair from root to tip. The in-salon experience is complimented by a blow dry, to conclude an hour of blissful pampering for you and your locks.

Pastels Salon, Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim, 9am to 7pm daily, open until 9pm on Wednesdays, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 388 3534, pastels-salon.com

Wednesday June 1

Party at a brand new nightclub in JVC

JVC residents, listen up – there’s a new nightlife spot in the area, and you’ll want to be one of the first to go and check it out. Opening on June 1, The Mansion is located in Five Jumeirah Village, and is the latest venue to open in the thriving party hotel. The club will open four nights per week from Wednesday to Saturday, with Wednesdays kicking off the event programme with an open format ladies’ night. Ladies will receive complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm until midnight, while DJ KIDY spins a mix of everything from R&B to dance anthems.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed to Sat from June 1, 10pm til late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Soak up the sun at a fully redeemable pool day

Beat the heat this summer with a pool pass at Vida Emirates Hills, where you can soak up the sun while overlooking the greens. Access is priced at Dhs120 per person, which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink at the poolside.

Poolside at Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, 7am to 7pm daily, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 8728888, vidahotels.com

Thursday June 2

Enjoy a wallet friendly drinks deal for guys and girls

While the city might be full of ladies’ night deals, it can get pricey if you’re looking to bring the boys along. The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs145 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs245.

Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs145 ladies, Dhs245 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Tuck into a half price meal to celebrate Italian National Day

Vero Italian seafood restaurant is celebrating La Dolce Vita with 50 per cent off the entire menu this Thursday to mark Italian National Day. The half price offer applies to all food and beverage throughout the day, and those that book for dinner will be able to enjoy the sounds of live singer Arianna Bianchi from 7.30pm. You’ll just need to quote Festa della Repubblica when booking.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, 12.30pm to 12.30am, Thursday June 2. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, hilton.com