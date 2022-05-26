Sponsored: The lively beach bar is throwing a big bash…

Set on the picturesque beachfront of Tamoka, is an easygoing beach hub called Caña by Tamoka. This weekend, make sure you pay it a visit to soak up the party vibes as it hosts ¡Carnival at Caña by Tamoka!

Guests can expect a stellar line up of entertainment, with live music from DJ Darko De Jan between 2pm and 5pm, and DJ Victhor from 5pm to 8pm playing organic house, afro house and melodic house beats. There’ll also be exotic carnival dancers and a live percussionist setting the mood, and fire dancers at sunset.

Running from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday May 29, Caña by Tamoka welcomes everyone with no reservations, entry fee or minimum spend, just bring your friends and good vibes. Prepare to enjoy the vibrant native flavors of the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean coasts.

Tuck into an enticing menu of bites, including shredded chicken buns, skewed beef tenderloin and mixed seafood ceviche.

Caña (which means sugar cane in Spanish) offers a barefoot beach experience that revolves around Caribbean-themed dishes and drinks in an easy-going atmosphere. With prime views of Ain Dubai and a sunset view like no other, there’s no better place to be when the day draws to a close.

Caña by Tamoka, Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sunday May 29, 2pm to 8pm. tamokadubai.com