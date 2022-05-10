Great movies, proper gourmet cinema snacks and house drinks – join us for the inaugural What’s On Film Club on Thursday May 26…

Here at What’s On, we believe that all experiences should be memorable, which is why we’re on a mission to transform nights at the movies to exclusive cinematic and gourmet events. You bring your mates and loved ones, and we’ll bring the smashing deals. How? By partnering with one of this city’s most exciting resorts – Raffles The Palm Dubai, for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema.

Inside this glorious, gilded palace on the Palm is an exclusive 80-seat private theatre like no other, that we get to call ours for four exclusive movie nights this year.

Driven by our love for film and food, the What’s On Film Club promises a hand-picked curation of cults, classics and musical soirees, starting with Mamma Mia! on Thursday May 26 at 7pm.

What’s the movie?

Mamma Mia! – the story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Running Time: 148 mins