The luxe space is home to a spa, salon, barbers, gym and much more…

Gone are the times where you need to visit different venues to get a workout, a massage and a haircut. Blended Wellness has arrived to take care of all your self-care under one roof. The new facility, found at Dukes The Palm on Palm Jumeirah, offers guests services in seven areas of wellness: Spa, Fit, Salon, DuBanya, Barbershop, Aesthetic and Within.

The multi-wellness destination will officially open its doors on Monday May 30, however it is currently in a pre-opening phase, with a 50 per cent discount on selected treatments. To celebrate the launch, Blended Wellness will also be offering fitness classes for Dhs100.

3 of 12

Combining inner and mental health with fitness, grooming and beauty, Blended Wellness is home to a dedicated spa, hair and beauty salon, barber, nutrition, life coaching, fitness centre, powered by Benzone Performance, aesthetics, in partnership with Beverly Hills Cosmetics and Wellness, and the UAE’s first traditional Russian Banya.

The Blended Spa is a destination for treatments ranging from organic facials, to massage, salt therapy, scrubs and wraps; where expert therapists will use rich, nourishing oils to reset the body. Blended Aesthetic is a cosmetic clinic powered by Beverly Hills Aesthetics, offering a holistic approach to facial rejuvenation techniques and advanced skin modalities.

With a focus on more than just external improvements, Blended Within concentrates on slowing down and focusing on you. Life coaching professionals are on-hand here to listen and guide guests towards their results, all the while celebrating who they are.

Enjoy a range of classes including pilates, yoga, boxing and spin at Blended Fit, as well as a state of the art outdoor gym with unmatched views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. Blended Salon and The Barbershop by Blended will have you looking and feeling your best through a huge range of bespoke treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

DuBanya is an innovative take on a traditional Russian bath house, that blends ancient cleansing and detoxifying practices with new-age health and wellness rituals to offer a place of healing, calmness and tranquility.

Blended Wellness will launch with an exclusive offer, tailored to your individual needs for Dhs299, where you can choose from a selection of services for him and her and curate your own package.

Blended Wellness, Dukes Hotel, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah, opens May 30. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

Images: Provided