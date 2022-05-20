The Ras Al Khaimah resort will feature three pools, plus six bars and restaurants…

Pack your bags staycationers, as a very exciting new hotel is hitting the market soon. Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has announced it will officially open its doors on Friday July 1, 2022, and UAE residents are in for a treat when they see the beachside resort.

Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island is sure to be a hit with staycationers. Dubai-born alfresco restaurant Ula will be opening it second branch in the hotel, plus neighbourhood social bistro Boons, panoramic rooftop venue Neo Sky Bar, a lobby lounge called Möca, all-day eatery The Market and Californian hangout Beach House.

The five-star resort boasts 418 rooms and suites, including idyllic four-bedroom beachfront chalets which look perfect for some summer rest and relaxation. Guests can also enjoy a 300-metre stretch of private beach, a wellness hub with a fully equipped gym and four treatment rooms, water sports, and a year-round Kids Club.

You’ll even find Ras Al Khaimah’s biggest floating water park, sitting on Al Marjan Island’s gentle sea, ready for adrenaline seekers to splash around the slides and obstacles for hours.

Bookings are open now, with prices starting from Dhs400 per night for a Deluxe Island Sea View King Room. The beachfront chalets start at around Dhs1,697 per night.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, opens July 1. movenpick.com