Brought to you by the team behind Sonara Camp…

It’s no secret that Dubai loves glamping. Throughout the winter months, you’ll find some of the country’s best spots fully booked weeks in advance. So it’s music to our ears when we discover that a brand new experience is opening in Dubai, and this one looks extra special.

Called The Nest, these tents aren’t your average bubble dome. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, The Nest was revealed at Arabian Travel Market.

Imagined and designed by architect Gianni Ranaulo, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy, each of them blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a complimentary mini bar.

On arrival, guests will enjoy a selection of tapas such as Syrian olives & pickles and tapenade in a delicate pastry flute. The full food menu includes wood-fired pizzas with Spanish toppings, UAE shrimps à la plancha with garlic, parsley, rouille mousseline, Niçoise-style stuffed vegetables, Wagyu beef sliders, lobster rolls and spicy dressing, Mediterranean bao, and paella-style black Spanish rice with roast vegetables.

Launching in September 2022, guests will be able to book their experience closer to the launch date. Prices for the experience have not yet been announced. For more details visit nara.ae/nara-escape

The Nest, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation, launching September 2022. nara.ae