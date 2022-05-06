Top up your tan from the 75th floor…

Way up high on top of SLS Dubai is Privilege, the 75th floor infinity pool, lounge and nightclub. Delivering incredible views of the city, including Burj Khalifa in prime position, plush sun loungers and a temperature controlled pool to spend the day in.

Previously the coveted rooftop spot was reserved solely for hotel guests, but now the doors are opening and there’s a brilliant deal worth checking out. ‘Follow the Duck’ launches on Saturday May 7, and will run each Saturday from 2pm to 10pm, with live music, food, drinks and a perfect sunset view.

Follow the Duck takes inspiration from across the globe, drawing elements of each of the locations that SLS calls home; from Miami to LA and the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences (@slsdubai)

Guests can enjoy a plethora of cocktails, as well as an a la carte and barbecue menu. Look out for hammocks to relax on and enjoy the view, plus a magician and other surprises, while a DJ and drummer find the perfect beat to your weekend.

Best of all, ladies won’t have to pay an entry fee meaning you can save your hard earned cash for cocktails. For the guys it’s Dhs195 to be able to enjoy the pool experience. Reservations and prior bookings are required, which you can do by calling (0)4 607 0654, or (0)56 417 3887.

Privilege, 75th floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 10pm, ladies: free, gents: Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 607 0654. @slsdubai