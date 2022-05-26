Sponsored: Things are heating up at this beachfront hang-out…

Born on the beach and within easy dipping distance of the wild blue sea, it’s safe to say Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach has more than a bit of ‘Aussie’ in its DNA.

Take the menu for example, it’s a bonza-fide gastronomic walkabout through some absolutely ripper international cuisine, there are healthy options to help keep you in top beach bod condition, a banging ensemble of brekky bites, highly sought after sharing platters and a pretty fair-dinkum range of vegan and vegetarian options.

And they’re going even harder for the summer season — with offers and themes just as tasty as their gourmet sangers (Aussie slang for sandwiches, but honestly — try ‘the big beef’, their take on a Reuben, you can thank us later).

You can sip with us

Bid farewell to the midweek blues with Jones’ happy hour ‘Come Sip With Us’ — it unwinds between 4pm and 7pm from Monday to Friday, and with select drinks at Dhs35, prices are ‘down under’ what you might expect from a Palm West Beach bar.

Crack on with the happy times through the medium of haute-class bites from the a la carte menu — wood fired pizzas (it’s the Italian Stallion for us); peri peri octopus; cheese boards; steak platters; surf and turf; island spanner crab; and connoisseur’s collection of charcuterie options.

Waltzing in chilled air

Sure the Dubai summer might feel like a flaming scorcher outside, but Jones the Grocer has always been cool on the inside. And to help you meet them on that same level, they’re offering heaps of specialty iced drinks and coffees including, crowd favourite — the Spanish latte.

Hungry for more? No worries mate. They’ve got fun and fresh fruit sorbets (such as mango and passionfruit), bougie ice cream, and bang-on-trend, alcohol-free cocktails made using zero-proof liquor.

She’ll be right

And if you’re looking for healthy living options, you’ll get a fair shake of the sauce bottle here. There’s a dedicated spring and summer ‘Body & Soul’ menu filled with premium-grade, delicious and nutritious taste choices. Experiences such as Kashmiri chili polenta and spring greens; hot-smoked salmon, pea and kimchi butter risotto; seared spring lamb and tzatziki on an open baguette; and sweet treats like raspberry and lemon mon-dae — raspberry sorbet, homemade raspberry jam, vegan lemon curd, and raspberry chocolate shortbread.

Living that plant-based life? JTG has got you covered. The Jones menu also offers entirely guilt-free, meat-free, highly covetous plates of vegetarian and vegan food too. Take the truffle mushroom risotto for example; or the garlic and chili linguini; vegan bagel and quatrado pizza.

And that’s all part of why Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach makes the perfect mate night, date night, laidback n chilled day, cheat day, healthy day, beach day, heat escape and craving trap.

Jones The Grocer Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. 7.30am to midnight. Tel: (054) 998 6162, @jonesthegrocer

