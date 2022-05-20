Sponsored: The eight-course tasting menu features a series of Indian-Italian fusion dishes…

The details of the next edition of Torno Subito’s famous Massimo’s Friends have just been announced. And it’s going to be a *gestures in Italian* grandioso one.

Joining Torno Subito’s Chef De Cuisine, the handpicked protégé of Massimo Bottura himself — Chef Bernardo Paladini, is the culinary mastermind behind World’s 50 Best restaurant Trèsind Studio, Chef Himanshu Saini.

Together they are curating a scintillating eight-course menu combining the principle gastronomy of two titans of world cuisine, Italy and India. And the best part — this elegant dance through the lands of fire and spice is priced at just Dhs499.

Sadly it is a one night only affair, set to take place on Monday May 30, with limited tables available, so advance booking comes highly recommended.

From Bologna to Bombay

What fusion fine-dining jewels can we expect from this molecular mash-up?

It all starts with a demonstration of culinary intent via the ‘Welcome From The Kitchen’ — open kathi piadina and kebab cannoli; this is followed by a rasam of overcooked pasta, a ganji saaru (a sort of Indian) porridge prepared from the starch of overcooked pasta; a lentil doughnut and curry leaf pesto and then a dish with the alluringly exotic title of pappa al pomodoro in Mumbai.

The next course begins with xiao long raviolo, comprising a gloriously soupy wild mushroom dumpling served with mushroom chai and tartufo papadum; then, what might be a first in an Italian restaurant, Pizza Hawaii — a sourdough focaccia topped with smoked mozzarella, pineapple chutney, goose bacon, fennel and crispy tomatoes; then it’s the turn of Milano-Hyderabadi, an aromatic risotto-biryani hybrid; and Fra Diavolo, a charred lobster tail dish glazed with pickled pomodoro chutney served with corn curry.

Such a symphony of flavor could only finish with the sweetest sort of flourish, and here your dessert course options include a coffee cornetto with filter coffee rosette and aerated chocolate ganache and miso caramel ice cream; or Samosa Baba’ — a Baba’ cake, with pineapple and green chili cremoso, samosa essence, masala chai and ice cream.

The very special event offers an opportunity to take a wild and untrodden tour through the gastronomic hemispheres of East and West, with dishes created and curated by some of the finest kitchen talent found in the whole of the UAE.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Monday May 30 from 7pm, priced at Dhs499 (food only). Tel: (0)4 245 5800, @tornosubitodubai

