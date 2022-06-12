Ain’t no party like a UAE summertime pool party…

You’ve got two choices in a UAE summer, you can head inside and soak up the chill of the air con, or you can head to the cool of the pool for some zero chill fun… We know what we’d rather be doing right now…

All parties exclusively for ages 21 and over unless sepcified.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

This location racks up a monster four-in-one tally on the pool party scoreboard. Based on a stretch of Reem Island’s beachscaped coastline, Cove Beach has a sun-soaked itinerary of seafront fiesta for the capital’s boho beachset. There’s Aqua Cove on Fridays, with three hours of free flowing tipples for Dhs159 (between 3pm and 6pm) with choooons courtesy of the captain on decks, DJ Eldar Stuff. That’s followed neatly by ‘Rosé All Night’, also on Fridays, where ladies can enjoy FOUR hours (9pm to 1am) of limitless quaffing for just Dhs99. On Saturdays, it’s Garden of Cove (8pm until late) — a soiree of big atmospheric beats from DJ Bambina, DJ Monkeye and DJ Eldar Stuff, with a three hour, Dhs249 drinks package for gents, whilst the girls get four free select beverages and a buy-one-get-one on shisha. On Sunday, we chill, by the pool of course for Rosé All Day (midday to 5pm) — girls get FIVE hours of unlimited sips and a food platter for Dhs149 (shisha Dhs49), chaps get those same five hours for Dhs249, with the food platter.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

Barbecue Pool Party at Cafe Del Mar

Straight from the Baleric beat factory of Ibiza, Cafe Del Mar has landed on the waterfront next to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. There’s an infinity pool, a cheeky little manmade beach, a swim-up pool bar, and an appropriately slamming soundtrack. Access is free for the adjacent Hilton guests, for everybody else day passes are available for Dhs250 between Monday to Friday (with Dhs150 back as F&B credit), weekends its Dhs350 (also with Dhs150 back as credit). There’s also now a Barbecue Pool Party, which takes place between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday, the price of Dhs499 includes free-flow select beverages, unlimited plates from the barbecue, pool access, towels, a lounger and some absolutely epic bass cone candy. It’s 150 per cent vibe.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, pool party barbecue every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Dip fest at Al Maya Island

For this first of a Dip Fest double, we’re taking you back to the island, Al Maya Island and Resort to be precise. It takes place every Saturday between midday and 8pm. And you have our full permission to get excited — because there ain’t no rave, like a rave where you can bathe. Tickets are priced at Dhs250 which includes Dhs100 of food and beverage credit and your boat transfers. Like the setlist, the DJ rosta is given a weekly mix up, but frequent collaborators include prime selecta DJ Rob Forrest, master of mash-ups, DJ Eyjey, beat hacker DJ Mistajay, Nobu’s resident sound wizard DJ Akmaral, and Sara G — a true sonic legend of the international circuit.

The ferry service to Al Maya Island depart from a docking space located close to the Presidential Palace. The boat transfer duration is between 10 and 15 minutes (depending on the vessel and the conditions. The cost of the trip is included in your day pass. 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 Outbound to the island, there ferry timings are hourly from: 10am to 5pm. Coming back from the island, those homeward trips depart from Al Maya hourly from 1.30pm to 8.30pm. Al Maya Island & Resort, Saturdays 10am to 8.30pm. Tel: (02) 667 7777, @almayaisland Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset Brunch Brand new to the beach brunching scene, and bristling with Bohemian glammour, the Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset brunch at Las Brisas takes place on the last Saturday of every month. Going down between 5.30pm and 10pm, the fiesta includes food and beverages, a bonfire by the beach and access to the expansive pool complex — perfect for starlit soaks. The drinks are Latin-inspired and the bites take the form of a suitably luxurious ‘pass-around menu‘. The food offering is built on a blend of wild opulence and more tested brunch classics. Expect oysters and caviar to appear alongside fish and chips, wagyu burgers, sushi, prawn tacos and a collection of live-grilled dishes. And the frilled octopus… *chef’s kiss*. Emirates Palace, W Cornich Road, 5.30pm to 10pm, Dhs495. Tel: (02) 690 9000, @emiratespalace

La Loca at Saadiyat Beach Club

Ricky Martin has been banging on about living la vida loca for the last two decades, and you know what Ricky, we finally get you. Taking place this Saturday, July 2 (next date TBA) at Saadiyat Beach Club — entrance for ladies is just Dhs90, and you get four free drinks. Fellas, you know the drill, it’s Dhs250 and you get a big wet zero on the gratis tab (although table packages are available). The tracks are being laid by some of the UAE’s hottest turn table talent — DJ Kaboo, Dj Bliss, and DJ Nuff Said and there’s the option of scoring yourself some super exclusive cabana privacy.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8pm to 3am, ladies Dhs90, gents Dhs250. Tel: (054) 581 6260, @saadiyatbeachclub

Liquid x Dip Fest at Aloft

Held at that red hot hacienda of good times, Aloft Abu Dhabi — this event is essentially a night brunch with benefits, hitting a frothy peak with a sud-soaked foam party. There’s an 8pm to 11pm free flow drinks packages for Dhs199, or more casual access at Dhs125 (ladies free before 10pm). Expect outrageous inflatables, DJ Eyjey and Mistajay lighting up the decks and some truly wild watery rave-up adventures. The next session is booked in for Friday July 1, with a follwing one… soon we hope. Be there, or experience next level foam-o.

Aloft, ADNEC area, 8pm to 3am, brunch package from Dhs199. Tel: (02) 654 5193, @dipfestabudhabi

Neon Nights at Yas Waterworld

This one is for the families. The Yas Waterworld Neon Nights series has been lighting up our summer. In what is quite possibly the ultimate after-dark water park glow-up, guests will be able to plug in from 10am, but things start to amp-up after sundown with a neon-lit splash session until 9pm. In addition to the illuminated kaleidoscopic visuals, there’s the UAE’s only neon-lit lazy river, a live DJ, LED dance performances, and party games including glow in the dark tic-tac-toe, Jenga, and Connect Four.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, every Sat until September 4, adults Dhs270 kids Dhs220. Advance reservation is essential, including for Annual Pass holders, tickets 10am to 9pm, yaswaterworld.com

The Overlook

With the sugar-dizzying array of entertainment inside the hotel, and within point-blank Yas Island access, there really was no need for the new WB hotel to go so hard with the sundowner bars, yet here we are. The Overlook features a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic mangrove and Yas golf club views. Featured theme nights have included the Cloud 7 brunch and accoustic nights — but its views, blended brews and good times with those you choose — make it the perfect spot

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, daily 11am to 3am. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Wet Deck

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is a whole on-key vibe, so it follows that their pool complex would be the preferred pool-adjacent lounging space for the capital’s discerning dip connisseurs. Their Sunday to Friday deals ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ deal is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back to drop on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between midday to 8pm, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to those luxurious purple cushion loungers. Pulse is their Thursday night session with big beats and submerged seats and comes with a three hour beverage package (ladies Dhs150, gents Dhs200). And ‘Soak it Up Saturdays’ also come with their own daytime drinks deals (ladies Dhs160, gents Dhs220 for three hours).

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

