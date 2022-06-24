Exclusive reveal: New restaurant Cleavers serves meaty marvels at the Monty
Goodbye The Orangery, Hello to Cleavers…
Changes are afoot at Phileas Foggs. The go-to neighbourhood hangout, which is split into five spaces – the main restaurant, the beer garden terrace, kids area, The Arena and The Orangery – has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery altogether and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers.
Officially opening on Tuesday June 28, Cleavers offers modern British cuisine using classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core.
Highlights include beef tartare, several steak cut selections and the enormous Cleavers signature burger. While meat takes centre stage in the dining experience, we’ve also been assured that a range of seafood options feature on the starter selections, plus plenty of classic lip-smacking sides to choose from, and a dedicated kids’ menu.
As for drinks, Cleavers’ bar is full to the brim with wine and spirit selections and cocktails from traditional recipes to modern adaptations. Bottled beers will change with the seasons, and a selection of non-alcoholic options are available, too.
While there are some slight changes to the overall furnishings, much of The Orangery’s interior details remain, which is no bad thing. The venue is beautiful and bright, with warm copper hues, turquoise plush seats, orange leather sofas, tiered chandeliers, and those high glass ceilings and windows offering amazing views of the green.
Check out our review, coming in next week…
Cleavers, Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Tue to Thur 6pm to 12.30pm (last seating at 10pm) and Friday to Sunday 6pm to 1.30am (last seating at 11.30pm). Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @cleaversdxb