Goodbye The Orangery, Hello to Cleavers…

Changes are afoot at Phileas Foggs. The go-to neighbourhood hangout, which is split into five spaces – the main restaurant, the beer garden terrace, kids area, The Arena and The Orangery – has switched up its offering by removing The Orangery altogether and replacing it with brand new elegant steakhouse concept, Cleavers.

Officially opening on Tuesday June 28, Cleavers offers modern British cuisine using classic ingredients to create simple yet imaginative dishes, with premium steak cuts and a mighty meaty menu at its core.

Highlights include beef tartare, several steak cut selections and the enormous Cleavers signature burger. While meat takes centre stage in the dining experience, we’ve also been assured that a range of seafood options feature on the starter selections, plus plenty of classic lip-smacking sides to choose from, and a dedicated kids’ menu.

“At Cleavers we want to deliver a sociable, informal and authentic dining experience, sharing a warm environment with our guests,” says General Manager Jean Marc. “We aim to deliver quality dishes paired with great service.”

As for drinks, Cleavers’ bar is full to the brim with wine and spirit selections and cocktails from traditional recipes to modern adaptations. Bottled beers will change with the seasons, and a selection of non-alcoholic options are available, too.