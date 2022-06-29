Sponsored: Live music, good food, great price, but only for a limited time…

Brunch in Dubai can fit anyone’s priorities. If you’re looking for a big ol’ buffet feast, you’re covered. A decadent multi-course affair that takes lingers into the afternoon? Got you. Something more casual but no less filling? We’ve got it, tenfold. But when it comes to party brunches with live music, one tops more lists than many other: Lock, Stock & Live.

With a live band pumping and the club floor in uproar, Lock Stock and Barrel has the brunch party atmosphere mastered.

Bigger, louder, and all about live music, Saturday brunch at Lock Stock’s in JBR really is like no other.

With music served by UAE rock band The Ark, let the good times roll as you tuck into bottomless ales, house drinks and cocktails and unlimited rounds of mouthwatering bar bite favourites, including chicken tacos, lock and loaded nachos and truffle mac ‘n’ cheese bites every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm for the bargain price of Dhs250. Plus, it’s only place in town to try the ‘Lock, Stock & Shakin?’ the craziest shot in Dubai, which is only available at brunch.

But there’s a sense of urgency, folks, as The Ark’s residency, and this brunch as we know it, ends soon: There’s only 14 dates remaining to brunch and boogie at this wild live music brunch. The final brunch date is marked at Saturday September 24, so book your table now.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 with soft drinks, Dhs250 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 423 8307. lsbdubai.com/lock-stock-the-brunch