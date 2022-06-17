Award-winning Mexican hotspot brings tacos, guac and brilliant birria to a new neighbourhood…

Dubai Hills community, get ready for some tasty Mexican fare as Maiz Tacos is set to open its second branch from mid-July following the success of its flagship restaurant in JLT.

Located within the Acacia Buildings in Dubai Hills, the beloved Mexican restaurant – famous for tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and deliriously-tasty birria – promises more of the same authentic tastes and flavours. There will, however, be a few exclusive offerings that’ll only be available at this second branch, including empanadas, Tres Marias speciality coffee, adhoc dessert pop-up stands. A first for Maiz Tacos, you’ll also find a full breakfast menu featuring brekkie boards, carne egg tacos and chilli breakfast burritos.

“We are super excited about the opening of our second location in Dubai Hills, which has proven to be a highly in-demand area in Dubai,” explained co-owner Haider Makhlouf, who runs Maiz Tacos with his wife Luma.

“We recently moved our family home to Dubai Hills, and as soon as we got settled we realised the location was perfect for Maiz Tacos. We are hoping the new restaurant will allow us to a cater to a different demographic than what we have in JLT and we can’t wait to meet the many new customers that we hope will come through our doors,” he added.

By design, Maiz Tacos 2.0 is a step up from its OG spot: the space is much larger, the ceilings far higher, yet it still manages to retain the cosy atmosphere and homely spirit of a beloved homegrown brand.

Earthy-toned walls are interspersed with mint green elements and Mexican paintings, while the huge floor to ceiling windows bring in plenty of light while looking out onto the large patio area saved for Maiz Taco guests during cooler climes.

Maiz Tacos is slated to open in Dubai Hills’ Acacia Buildings from the third week of July. Race you there for brekkie burritos?

Maiz Tacos, Acacia Buildings, Dubai Hills, opening mid-July, daily 8am to 11pm. @maiztacos