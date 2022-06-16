And access starts at just Dhs75…

Welcome to Kai Beach, located on the seafront space once held by Saadiyat Public Beach. Expected to open sometime this week, Kai Beach’s pristine 500 metre stretch of sun-blanched sand will be served with food and beverage from an on-site MLT food truck.

Fans of MLT will know all about the Mex-influenced slices of Americana found on the menu, scintillating snack options such as mac-n-cheese, sloppy Joes, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, and authentic Japanese bao (the wagyu ribeye with cilantro aioli is pure fire).

Access to the new beach starts at Dhs75 for adults on weekdays, and kids between six and 12 get in for Dhs35 over the same time period. At weekends, adult entrance is Dhs90, or Dhs60 for kids six and 12. Those under six get in free.

Residents of Abu Dhabi know all too well that Saadiyat’s stunning turquoise waters and windswept dunes make up what is arguably the UAE’s most beautiful stretch of coastline. And it’s not just the humans that think so, the beaches are frequented by rare marine creatures — bottlenosed dolphins and endangered turtles.

The location is managed by Saadiyat Beach Club — will be open daily from 7am to sunset, comes with changing room facilities and (coming soon) a Mexican restaurant.

This new setup will provide a welcome bit of competition for Saadiyat’s other recent new sand-between-the-toes gem, Soul Beach — which comes backed by the considerable culinary clout of the Mamsha AL Saadiyat restaurants.

Tel: (050) 283 5795, @kaibeachsaadiyat

Images: Kai Beach