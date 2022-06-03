Sponsored: Tuck into afternoon tea at Armani/Lounge or toast to the British monarch with a great British brunch at Armani/Mediterraneo…

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. In the UK, a special extended bank holiday weekend will see four days of festivities from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, with concerts, street parties and parades taking place across the country. But for those looking to celebrate in Dubai, there’s an all-British weekend of celebrations taking place at Armani Hotel Dubai.

The five-star address inside the Burj Khalifa is bringing out the bunting and waving the Union Jack’s in celebration of the auspicious occasion and there’ll even be red, white and blue florals greeting guests in the lobby.

Presenting a series of of culinary events featuring a collection of British delicacies and royal favourites, there’s a full English breakfast on offer at Armani/Lounge for guests checking-in. Armani/Lounge will continue the celebrations into the afternoon with a thoroughly British Afternoon Tea served from 2pm to 6pm between Thursday June 2 and Sunday June 5, so don your best frock and fix your fascinator for an Armani twist on a royal tea party. The afternoon tea is priced from Dhs185 per person, and comes with tiered towers of all your favourite British treats. The Armani/Lounge menu will also be enhanced with glasses of Pimm’s, Jubilee-themed macaroons and Victoria sponge all available to order.

On Sunday June 5 Armani/Mediterraneo is shaking things up with a Sunday brunch fit for a queen (or king). Expect a feast of classic British dishes from fish and chips to handmade pies and a traditional Sunday roast, all washed down with free-flowing beverages and traditional desserts such as Eton mess, English trifle and more. Brunch is served from 1pm to 4pm and priced at Dhs399 with soft beverages and Dhs499 with house beverages.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, afternoon tea served June 2 to 5, brunch on June 5. Tel: (0)4 888 3666, armanihoteldubai.com