Prices are on the rise again…

If you drive a vehicle, you won’t be pleased to hear that UAE petrol prices are increasing again this month.

From July 1, fuel prices for Super 98 will be Dhs4.63 per litre, an increase of 48fils from Dhs4.15 per litre in June. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs4.52 per litre, up from Dhs4.03 in June.

Diesel will see an increase in price to Dhs4.76 per litre, up from Dhs4.14 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to July 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23

April: Dhs3.74 May: Dhs3.66 June: Dhs4.15 July: Dhs4.63

2021

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.