This film follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy (played by Kevin Hart) who is mistaken for the ‘Man from Toronto’. As luck would have it, the two wind up in the same Airbnb and of course, antics ensue. The goofy action flick also stars Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco and Pierson Fode.

Floor Is Lava (Season 2)

Release date: June 3

The highly addictive Floor is Lava is splashing its way on screens yet again for Season 2 with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. The goal: Don’t fall into the lava. Much like any sporting event you may watch on your telly, prepare your lungs to start screaming at the players on screen as to how they shoulda-coulda-woulda done things the right way.

Hustle

Release date: June 8

Adam Sandler takes on a more serious character in this Netflix film – far from the usual funny-guy roles we are more commonly used to seeing. He plays Stanley Beren, a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a player with a rocky past abroad. Stanley takes it upon himself to bring the player to the United States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have just one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Release date: June 8

This gripping our-part true-crime Netflix documentary examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his shocking criminal case. It focuses on underage marriages of girls as young as 14 to pregnancy to a complete unravelling of an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule.

Trees of Peace Release date: June 10 Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Halftime

Release date: June 14

Fans of Jennifer Lopez, add this to your diary. Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes (the one and only) Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

Release date: June 15

This six-part anthology series tells the stories of people caught in the dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores the consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and dives into Russian election interference.

Spiderhead

Release date: June 17

Spiderhead is based on The New Yorker short story, Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders. Two inmates form a connection while dealing with their past in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (played by Chris Hemsworth). Steve experiments on his subjects with a number of mind-altering drugs.

You Don’t Know Me

Release date: June 17

This British courtroom drama centres around a young man who decides to represent himself when he’s accused of murder. It seems to be a quick open and close case but the defendant surprises the court when he begins to tell the story about how his affair with a mysterious woman relates to the case.

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Release date: June 22

No, we didn’t mean The Secret Life of Pets, we mean the hidden lives of pets. This docuseries explores what really goes on with pets, down to the science of their thoughts and senses.

Snowflake Mountain

Release date: June 22

A ‘snowflake’ is a young person who is considered overly emotional, one who is easily offended and dramatic. Or, as the series calls them ‘kidults’ – adults who act like kids and can’t do anything for themselves. These kidults have been kicked out to the mountains by their parents and loved ones as they have had enough of them and are hoping that the wilderness will teach them the basic survival skills needed to get through life.

Man vs Bee

Release date: June 24

We giggled and snort-laughed our way through the trailer of this Netflix TV series starring Rowan Atkinson (the superstar of the hit British sitcom Mr Bean). Atkison plays a homeless man looking for work and hits the jackpot when is mistaken by a businesswoman for her new house sitter. He does his best to take care of the house but soon comes face to face with a mischievous bee that just won’t leave him alone.

