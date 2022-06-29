Ultra-low cost travel on ultra-modern aircraft…

If you’ve been watching those flight prices climb up and have mentally written off the idea of an Eid break or summer holiday abroad, we have good news. Probably.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ‘ultra-low cost carrier’ has just scheduled a bucket and spade load of new flights out of Abu Dhabi to some of the country’s best loved tourist traps. More flights, mean more seats, and more seats mean better prices. Usually.

And these flights start from around Dhs89 one-way — which is less than our average Nando’s bill. Shhh, we like spicy chicken.

Oh the places you’ll go

The Wizz Air network departing from Abu Dhabi Internation Aiport now sits at more than 30 destinations across Europe, The Middle East, Africa and beyond.

Fancy investigating how those desert-swelling engineering masters of old (/aliens) built the Great Pyramids of Giza, the last remaining Wonder of the Ancient World, first-hand? How about sunning yourself on the volcanic sands of postcard Greek island, Santorini? Uncovering the Eleusinian mysteries in Athens? Or taking a road trip up those winding, abundantly green country roads of Georgia and Armenia (John Denver playlist optional).

Cheap tickets from Abu Dhabi

With Wizz Air you can experience bargain-friendly fares to awesome world cities such as Alexandria (Egypt); Almaty (Kazakhstan); Athens (Greece); Baku (Azerbaijan); Belgrade (Serbia); Kutaisi (Georgia); Kyiv (Ukraine); Manama (Bahrain); Mattala (Sri Lanka); Moscow (Russia); Muscat (Oman); Odesa (Ukraine); Santorini (Greece); Sarajevo (Bosnia); Sohag (Egypt); Tel-Aviv (Israel); Tirana (Albania); and Yerevan (Armenia).

Have a safe flight

The airline has one of the youngest fleets in the air, with four state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo planes, offering low fuel burns, low emissions and a low noise.

Images: Unsplash