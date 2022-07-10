Restaurant deals, a new rooftop bar and a cooking class…

Dubai is heating up and going outdoors is still off the cards for a while. But there’s no need to retire under the covers, we’ve found heaps of fun things to do in Dubai. From culinary workshops to a huge concert, here are 10 great things to do in Dubai this August.

Learn something new at the Teible culinary workshop

When: August 2

Learn how to make Japanese marinade Shio Koji at Teible this August. Chef Carlos will demonstrate how to create the ingredient, as well as how to use it in this hands-on workshop. Running on August 2 from 12pm to 3pm, the class is priced at Dhs650 per participant.

Teible, Jameel Arts Centre, August 2, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 243 6683. teible.com

Celebrate International Beer Day

When: August 5

To celebrate International Beer Day, Reform Social & Grill is offering every customer their first pint free, between 12pm and closing time (while stocks last).

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Friday August 5, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Experience a one-off menu at Ossiano

When: August 5 and 6

Gregoire Berger of Michelin-starred restaurant Ossiano and Asia’s Best Female Chef, Natsuko Shoji, are teaming up for a one-off menu hosted on August 5 and 6. The 10-course feast is called “The Genesis” and promises to be a ‘once in a lifetime dining experience’. Running from 6pm to 10pm on both days, spaces are extremely limited and priced at Dhs1,250 per person.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, August 5 and 6, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs1,250. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @ossianodubai

Check out a new bar

When: Throughout August

Formerly known as Tamanya Terrace, Radisson Blu’s rooftop bar is back with a new name and a brand new look. Now called SomePlace Else, the Media City spot currently has a cool cover to keep the heat out for the summer. Guests can expect an all-day happy hour, picturesque sunsets and a menu that includes beef sliders, lobster rolls and a host of vegan dishes.

SomePlace Else, Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City, daily from 3pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9184. @someplaceelse.bar

Be a tourist for a day

When: Daily

Being a tourist for the day and make the most of At The Top, Burj Khalifa’s summer deal. UAE residents can experience the wow-worthy view from the top of the world’s tallest building for just Dhs60 until the end of September.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily until September 30, Dhs60. @atthetopburjkhalifa

Enjoy a wallet-friendly meal

When: August 12 to 28

Explore 50 of Dubai’s best restaurants for a limited time during Restaurant Week. There will be food deals the whole family can enjoy at a set cost. Tuck into breakfast for Dhs69 per adult and Dhs25 per child or opt for a two-course lunch where you will spend Dhs95 per adult and Dhs35 for kids. A three-course dinner deal will cost you Dhs150 per adult and just Dhs35 for kids.

visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dss

Start the weekend early at Iris

When: Every Friday

Get your weekend started early at Iris with their new sundowner special. Enjoy the sounds of a live brass band, while tucking into tasty tapas and two hours of unlimited cocktails, wine or spirits for Dhs250 per person.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Fridays, 5pm to 8pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. @irisdubai

Watch a screening of Prima Facie

When: August 21

See Emmy and BAFTA-winning actress Jodie Comer in a film screening of critically acclaimed play Prima Facie. Taking place at Courtyard Playhouse on Sunday August 21, tickets start from Dhs100.

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, August 21, 8pm to 11pm. courtyardplayhouse.com

See Alan Walker live

When: August 26

British-born Norwegian DJ Alan Walker is returning to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for another exhilarating night. The Faded hit-maker is back in Dubai for one night only, and will perform on Friday August 26 and will be joined by KSHMR and electronic duo, Syence.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday August 26, from 8pm, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Treat yourself to some epic desserts

When: Daily except Mondays

Desserts and mocktails make up the new four-course menu at Brix. Called ‘The Seasons’, the menu aims to evoke feelings of nostalgia through its thoughtfully prepared dishes. It’s Dh195 per person.

Brix Desserts, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Tuesday to Sunday (closed Mon) 4pm to 5pm, 7pm to 8pm and 10pm to 11pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)56 525 5299 @brix_desserts

Images: Provided