The upscale restaurant from Hong Kong will open on the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort…

If you love lofty rooftop dining in Dubai, there’s a new restaurant you need to know about. On the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the stunning Mott 32 – an upscale Chinese restaurant that hails from Hong Kong – will open later this year.

Set to open in the final quarter of 2022, Mott 32 promises an array of Chinese fine dining dishes served up in a traditional, industrial setting. As well as seating in the indoor restaurant, Mott 32 will feature an outdoor terrace where diners will be able to soak up the stunning views of JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. First renders of the venue show plenty of brass and metal elements, with hues of emerald green, leafy botanicals and pops of peach breaking up an otherwise mechanical-looking space.

The menu of traditional Cantonese dishes will be created by executive chef Lee Man Sing, who will add modern flair and regional influences to the Mott 32 menu.

If you’re not already familiar with Mott 32, it first opened in Hong Kong eight years ago, and has established itself on the region’s culinary scene for its farm-to-table cooking, presenting Chinese flavours in a rustic, yet high-end way. It’s since expanded around the world, with locations now found in Vancouver, Las Vegas, Seoul, and Singapore.

For its arrival in Dubai, Mott 32’s parent company, Maximal Concepts, has partnered with Dubai-based operators Sunset Hospitality. “Mott 32 will introduce a new chapter of Chinese dining to Dubai’s restaurant scene,” says Sunset Hospitality CEO Antonio Gonzalez. “The focus is on sustainability, tradition, and best quality ingredients. We are excited to share this experience and can’t wait to welcome our guests to this new dining destination.”

We can’t wait…

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, opening Q4 2022. @mott32dubai