This summer, your weekends in the UAE don’t have to be boring. There’s top deals across the city whether you want to check out a new restaurant, check-in to a new hotel, or tick off some of your UAE-bucket list activities.

When it comes to staycations, there’s plenty of perks to take advantage of, whether that’s a spa discount, early check-in or free activities. But the below staycations offer so much more: alongside an overnight stay, they’re throwing brunch in too.

Here’s 5 brunch and stay deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah to book this summer.

Abu Dhabi: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Book a brunch staycation at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, with rates from Dhs1,200 per room per night, and you’ll get an overnight stay in a superior guestroom, breakfast for two plus brunch at the award-winning Nahaam. There’s a 12pm early check-in and 3pm late check-out (subject to availability), plus 20 per cent off spa treatments and any further food and drink.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, rates from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi EDITION

Enjoy a luxe brunch and stay getaway at the stunning Abu Dhabi EDITION, where there’s two brunches to choose from with your overnight stay. Pick between the fun-filled Amapiano brunch at Annex or The Weekend Spritz at chic Alba Terrace available on both Saturday and Sunday. Whichever you pick, you’ll enjoy early check-in, an overnight stay in a superior suite, a choice of either in-room or buffet breakfast at Market, pool access and a late-check out. Bliss.

Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs1,502. Tel: (0)2 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Dubai: Th8 Palm

A chic beachfront address to make a splash at this season, Th8 Palm invites UAE residents for a summer staycation with perks foodies, sun-seekers and party people will love. You’ll check in on Saturday just in time for brunch at signature restaurant Envy, where brunchers can look forward to an afternoon of international cuisine, plentiful sips and live entertainment with a Miami twist. Afterwards, you’ll get to explore the hotel, then retire to your contemporary and luxurious guest room for a dreamy nights’ sleep, then wake up refreshed for a delectable buffet breakfast. Make the most of the facilities on Sunday morning, with a dip in the pool before you check-out and head home.

Th8 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs898 for two with soft drinks and an overnight stay, Dhs1,098 for two with house drinks and an overnight stay. Tel: (04) 525 8866, th8palmdubai.com

Dubai: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront

Choose between a Friday or Saturday check-in at the five star Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront in Business Bay, where you’ll be able to enjoy a stay in a character-filled guest room while soaking up the waterside views from your balcony. Tan by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, then reward yourself with a signature serve at the cosy Makar lounge. Of course, Saturday brunch at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is not to be missed, with a three-and-a-half hour package featuring sharing plates of tuna ceviche, padron peppers, burrata and a smokehouse board.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay, from Dhs721 per person. Tel: (0)4 249 7800, radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-waterfront

Ras Al Khaimah: Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

Make your way to Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island for a weekend of brunching and staycationing this summer. Head to the hotel ready for brunch at Claw BBQ at 1pm, with an all-American spread on offer coupled with free-flowing drinks until 4pm. Make the most of the hotel facilities, enjoy an overnight stay in a standard sea or island view room, then tuck into a hearty breakfast the next morning. There’s even a late check-out at 5pm, so you can enjoy an extra long Ras Al Khaimah getaway. It’s Dhs700 for two with soft drinks, or Dhs800 for two with house drinks.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs700. Tel: (0)7 209 0000, hilton.com