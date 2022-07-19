This is the definition of foam-based amusement…

Parents, have little ones sitting around the house on their iPads? Sign them up for one of these soft play centres in Dubai where they can explore, create, play and get active.

Here are 7 of the best soft play centres in Dubai

Oli Oli

Oli Oli has hands-on activities for all ages. Their facilities include an air zone, water zone, net area (pictured above), future park and more. Advance online bookings are required with prices starting at Dhs63.

Oli Oli, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 7300, @olioliuae

Cheeky Monkeys

This soft play centre is for kids aged 10 months to eight years. All areas have extensive safety measures and padding in place. There are additional free classes and activities that can be availed on your ticket, starting at Dhs95. Do note that it is a socks-only zone, so make sure to carry a pair or two.

Cheeky Monkeys, multiple locations, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 340 0526, @cheekymonkeys.uae

Orange Wheels

Promising social and cognitive development through play, this centre is for little ones between 0 and 10 years. There is also a café serving health-conscious, delectable treats and beverages. The speciality of this zone is that the café is placed so parents can supervise their children without even having to chase after them.

Orange Wheels, Town Centre Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 1880, @orangewheelsuae

Kids HQ

Kids HQ boasts three floors of soft play goodness, complete with slides, ball pits, trampolines and a sensory pit for younger visitors. They also offer a range of classes you can check out on their website.

Kids HQ, Umm Suqeim Road, Al Barsha 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 548 6626, @kidshquae

La La Land

An assortment of activities awaits at La La Land. The soft play hub lodges toys, doll houses, a kitchen, cars and pet rides. There is also a PS4 area so you can drop off your older children as well.

La La Land, multiple locations in Dubai, Tel: (0)4 232 3919, @lalalandkidscentre

Magic Planet

Yes, you read that right… Magic Planet now houses a soft play sector of its own. It’s a colourful wonderland that’s available at every branch. Make a day of it in just Dhs45 per person. Add on to the fun with classic arcade games or maybe even indulge in some (Yalla) bowling.

Magic Planet, multiple locations, Dubai, Tel: (600)599 905, @magicplanetmena

Woo Hoo

Budding scientist in your home? Woo Hoo promises to incorporate STEM concepts into hands-on learning. It also possesses ten rooms with over 50 interactive exhibits. The general ticket is for two hours, starting at Dhs30.

Woo Hoo, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (800) 966 466, @woohoouae

Images: Supplied